Bal Pharma unveils Favipiravir formulation in India

Bal Pharma Limited has launched Favipiravir formulation in the Indian market under the brand name BALflu.

“Favipiravir is an emerging anti-viral drug used for patients with mild-to-moderate Covid. This formulation is available in tablet form with 400 mg strength. Favipiravir inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus,” said the company in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is a broad spectrum formulation also used in the treatment of 53 types of influenza viruses, including seasonal strains such as Ebola Virus, Arenavirus, Bunyavirus, Flovirus, West Nile Virus, Foot and Mouth disease virus and Lassa Virus.

“BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of Covid-19, with a recommended dosage of 1800 mg on the first day, followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14,” said the company’s release.

Shailesh Siroya, MD, speaking at the launch of the product, said that BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 per cent and is marketed at an affordable price of ₹85 per tablet to enable the needy patients to access this drug on time. The drug is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug.