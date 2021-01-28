Balan Engineering rolls out six variants of electric vehicles

Balan Engineering, a Bengaluru-based company, launched six variants of electric vehicles (EVs) to suit the individuals and companies focussed on cargo transport, agriculture, and civic amenities.

The EVs unveiled on Thursday included the Electric Loader-Vishwas, Electric Garbage Vehicle-Swach Rath, Electric Passenger Rickshaw-B5, Electric Sanitizing Vehicle, Electric Fumigation Vehicle and Electric Push Cart-Kamala.

“These are more relevant in boosting the rural economy and in large civic corporations and institutions. The EVs are durable and sturdy. The company will offer a four years warranty on battery and motor controller,” said Balakrishnan N, Director, Balan Engineering.

The company is expected to manufacture, assemble and sell various types of EVs and has received the licence to set up a large manufacturing facility in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka.

“Currently production is in Bengaluru with a capacity of about 300-400 vehicles a month. The factory operations are expected to shift to Bagalkot on completion of the factory in 6-9 months. The Bengaluru facility will then be converted into the city service centre,” said Balakrishnan.

“The investment is over Rs 50 crore which will be done in two phases to set up the Manufacturing plant. We will be manufacturing various types of EVs under our own brand as well as for others who are interested to partner with us. Some major players are already in discussion with us for a tie-up of production in their names,” he added.