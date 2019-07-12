Balbir Singh Dhillon to head Audi India, replaces Rahil Ansari who is to take on a role at the company HQ

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer on Friday said Balbir Singh Dhillon, who is currently heading Dealer Development, has been elevated as Head, Audi India, to be effective from September 1.
An experienced automotive professional, Dhillon joined Audi India for his second stint in July 2018 and brings with him 23 years of automotive experience.
The current position holder Rahil Ansari has been selected by Audi AG for an important position at the company headquarters (Ingolstadt) in the Finance division. In his new assignment Ansari will take the role of Senior Director, Central Sales Controlling (Global), the company said in a statement.
“My singular focus will be on taking Audi ahead in a sustainable and profitable manner, with delight for all our stakeholders, in addition to customers. Rahil has already set in motion a new momentum for us and I look forward to building on that foundation as we move towards an era of electrification and digitalisation in India,” Dhillon said.
According to Michael Frisch, Vice-President Region Overseas Audi AG, “Rahil’s contribution has been immense for Audi India. He was a true representative of Brand India at AUDI AG and has created the foundation for future success. The work he has done will provide the basis for a sustainable business and profitable network in India, with new digital customer-centric activities. Rahil’s strong business acumen has been highly acknowledged in the HQ, which is why he has been offered such a senior position.”
Ansari had joined Audi India for his third stint on February 1, 2017. He has navigated Audi India through a troubled environment during this period. He has successfully managed the product launch void due to the WLTP cycle and also the challenging luxury market environment in India.
“I firmly believe that the experience I have gained in India in my various stints have gone on to help me in my global assignments. If you are able to delight the Indian customer and navigate the Indian market complexities, you gain insights, which are invaluable,” Ansari said.
