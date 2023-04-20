Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for utilising storage and warehousing space of CWC for providing cold chain logistics, general warehousing and other ancillary services. This would be valid for a period of ten years from the date of signing MoU.

As part of the association, Balmer Lawrie and CWC will collaborate to leverage each other’s capabilities and complement each other to provide services to customers in keeping with the growing demands of the segment. Both the organisations would work together to strengthen and expand their foothold not only in cold chain logistics but also general warehousing and distribution pan India, said a press statement issued by the company.

The association with CWC will give a fillip to Balmer Lawrie’s cold chain business unit’s aspiration of achieving over ₹100 crore by 2027 and also setting up mini temperature controlled warehouses having a capacity of 1,500 to 2,000 pallet position in Tier-II and -III cities across the country. It would also help address the supply gap in the cold chain logistics segment and will significantly contribute to the country’s economy, Adika Ratna Sekhar, Chairman & Managing Director, Balmer Lawrie, said in the statement.

According to Amit Kumar Singh, Managing Director, CWC, cold chain business is new to CWC and the synergy of the expertise of Balmer Lawrie in the cold chain field and the reach/presence of CWC at the most strategic locations will change the dynamics of cold chain logistics in the times to come.

“We have 458 warehouses across the country besides other infrastructure and Balmer Lawrie can leverage them to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities,” he said.