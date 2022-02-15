Balu Forge net up 90 per cent in December quarter

Robust demand propels the profit to ₹9 crore

BSE-listed Balu Forge Industries, which recently acquired precision machining line of the Mercedes Benz Truck Factory in Germany, has reported that its net profit in the December quarter jumped 90 per cent to ₹ 9 crore against ₹1 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to revival of demand across sectors.

Income was up to 88 per cent ₹81 crore (₹43 crore).

The company has bagged the first order in the electric vehicle industry for its indigenously built motors from two of its customers in Western Europe and Far East.

The company's in-house capability and modern precision engineering enables it to manufacture a large range of components for various industries including automotive, agricultural, industrial, defense, railways marine and the new energy sphere. BFIL is one of the few companies to have the capability to manufacture components conforming to the fresh emission regulations and new energy vehicles, it said.

The company has managed to doubled its production capacity with the acquisition of Mercedes Benz Truck Factory.

Jaspal Singh Chandock, Chairman & Managing Director, BFIL, said the acquisition of the machining unit in Germany has enabled the company to cater the whole European and North American commercial vehicle market and will double production capacity.

The company has also developed indigenous electric motors at its R&D facility and initiated moves to bag commercial orders.

BFIL’s order book has not been impacted by the high raw material cost or semiconductor shortage due to application of its products accross industrial applications in different countries, he said.

The growth in the next few quarters will be led by the orders from the defence, railways in a West Asian country and agricultural demand from Africa, he added.