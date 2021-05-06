Bank unions term Govt’s move to divest stake in IDBI Bank as retrograde

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Bank unions said the Cabinet approval for strategic disinvestment of the Government’s stake in IDBI Bank and transfer of management control to a strategic buyer is a retrograde step.
“The decision to disinvest in a depressing scenario would lead to underselling and passing the benefits to the private investors. It may also lead to whitewashing the bad loans from the balance sheet,” said S Nagarajan, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), in a letter to the President of India, Prime Minister, RBI Governor, and Chiefs of IDBI Bank and LIC.
Nagarajan feared that the profit greed of investors will lead to closure of branches/offices, restrict banking activities, lead to staff rationalisation and adverse staff service conditions, which will be counter-productive to the entire workforce.
“When the nation is reeling under health emergency, such an announcement emerging from the corridors of power is really shocking and disturbing,” he said. Nagarajan emphasised that IDBI Bank recently turned the corner after lots of effort put-in by the workforce coupled with the management’s approach to hive-off certain ancillary activities.
“The structural change brought-in by the Government through conversion of IDBI (a development financial institution/DFI) into IDBI Bank (a universal bank) in 2004 was certainly a mistaken step. ...the Government’s decision to sell its stake in IDBI Bank is certainly a retrograde step… Side by side, the Government promoting an Infra Bank with huge capital is certainly intriguing,” Nagarajan said.
The Association appealed to the President, who is the Custodian of public sector undertakings and public wealth, to counsel the authorities to halt the move to disinvest the Government’s and LIC’s stake in the bank.
In addition, AIBOA sought an immediate intervention to initiate steps to recover the bad loans (at ₹36,212 crore as at March-end 2021) in a fast-track manner lest corporate defaulters acquire this great time-tested institution.
CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, said: “IDBI played a leading role in financing industrial development in our country. Because some private corporate houses have cheated the Bank by not repaying the loans, IDBI Bank came into problem.”
IDBI Bank’s shares on Thursday ended 6.72 per cent higher at ₹40.50 apiece. During the day, the bank’s shares rose almost 15 per cent to ₹43.50.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...