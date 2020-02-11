Companies

Barbeque Nation opens outlet in Kakinada

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Barbeque Nation, a casual dining restaurant chain, has announced the launch of its first outlet in Kakinada in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

This is Barbeque Nation’s 144th outlet in the country and the seventh in Andhra Pradesh. Barbeque Nation is looking for properties in high potential cities such as Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and more, to further strengthen its presence and tap the tremendous business potential this State offers.

The Group, which has 151 outlets including its international foray into UAE, Oman and Malaysia, is exploring opportunities in tier one and two cities, across the country.

