Barco sees more opportunity from government’s infra projects: MD

Barco India, a technology solutions provider, has said that there are many opportunities coming up in the government’s infrastructure projects like Smart Cities, which would help the company further grow its business.

The company has three main segments — enterprise, entertainment and healthcare, areas that have maximum traction right now.

“Globally close to 38 per cent of our revenue comes from entertainment, 28 per cent from enterprise and 34 per cent from healthcare. From an India-centric perspective, today close to 40 per cent comes from entertainment, 45 per cent from enterprise and only 15 per cent from healthcare,” Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, told BusinessLine, on the sidelines of launching a new R&D centre here.

Barco introduces new series of advanced video processing and presentation system

Nearly 60 per cent of its enterprise business comes from the government, he said, adding that there is a lot of room for growth in each of these segments.

Barco’s global sales were recorded at 1.083 billion euro in 2019 and India contributes a significant pie, Bhalla said. In terms of manpower also, the Belgium-based company has one of the 0largest employee bases in India (around 500) from a total of around 3,600 people globally.

Rebooting the infrastructure sector

Whether it is big projector screens in cinema halls like PVR and Inox, command and control centres of local authorities in various States, Delhi Airport or Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to track logistics, all use Barco’s video walls, he said.

And, as part of its expansion plan in India, the company on Wednesday opened a state of the art, hybrid work environment – its largest global centre of excellence for software innovation and R&D in India.

As part of its digital transformation initiatives, Barco is continuing to invest and is targeting to expand the Globally Empowered to Accelerate Xperiences (GEAX) team in India, he said.

“The launch of the new facility will enable us to successfully transform to a more resilient and healthier platform while continuing to build capabilities to become a successful solutions company leveraging hardware, software and services. To further expand our talent base, Barco is also beginning campus hiring for engineers from India’s premier technology institutions,” Bhalla added.