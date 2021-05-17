Barge working for ONGC in Bombay High de-anchors in cyclonic storm; all 261 on-board safe

A barge with 261 onboard deployed by one of the contractors of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) for off-shore oil drilling in Bombay High de-anchored and started drifting due to the cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ on Monday.

The barge was deployed by a consortium led by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, to undertake a contract awarded by ONGC.

A spokesperson for ONGC said that none of the personnel on board the barge was from ONGC.

“The barge is adrift at sea and the Indian Navy is undertaking rescue operations,” the spokesperson said, adding that the barge has been steadied and brought under control.