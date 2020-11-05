BASF puts on hold India JV plan for $4 bn chemical complex

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
BASF SE, the German chemical company, has put on hold its plan to set up a chemical complex in India with an investment of $4 billion due to Covid pandemic.
Last year, the company had signed a four-party memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adani Group and Borealis AG to set up a chemical complex at Mundra in Gujarat.
The project comprised of a large propane dehydrogenation plant, polypropylene production and an acrylics value chain complex with access to the port and renewable energy supply. The joint venture company has already completed a feasibility study.
The global economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic have led the partners to review the timing for undertaking this investment. Despite all attempts to optimise the scope and the configuration, the project has been put on hold, said BASF in a statement on Thursday.
The Partners remain convinced about the strong fundamentals represented by the Indian market and agreed to periodically explore market conditions and discuss any opportunity that may arise over time, it added.
