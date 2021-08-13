Bata bets on franchise model for growth

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Footwear major Bata India is banking on the franchise model as it targets growth with a more “casual wear” line of offerings. The company is also looking at a larger play in adjacencies, like apparels, not just across stores, but also in the e-commerce channels. Demand for formals and school shoes are yet to bounce back.
According to Gunjan Shah, CEO, Bata India, franchise stores have been a thrust area in the last few quarters. They account for 15 per cent (230-odd) of the 1,500-plus exclusive stores of the company. Over the next two-to-three years, the count is expected to double to 30 per cent of the total stores. Multi-brand outlets is another growth area the company is targeting.
Similarly, the casual wear portfolio, that includes sneakers, open footwear, athleisure and so on, has seen a 1.5x times growth over the last two years. From being in the “mid-teens”, casual wear as a percentage of Bata’s total portfolio is in the “mid-twenties” now.
“Casualisation and sneakers are a trend that is here to stay as customer behaviour changes have been fuelled by work from home. Even if people head back to the office, they would prefer casualisation. Casual footwear’s share to our total portfolio is up substantially. And it will go up further. The contribution to sales has also kept pace,” Shah said adding, “(Franchise) stores will increase incrementally.”
The average selling price of footwear for Bata is around Rs 700, a 20 per cent increase over the last four years. “There is further scope for ASPs going up,” the CEO said, adding that the company’s ASPs are significantly higher than its nearest competitor.
Although e-commerce is still a “single digit percentage” of total sales, it has seen a 3x jump. E-commerce continues to be in the “investment” phase, with nearly 5,000 products being listed.
Similarly, the company has been investing significantly in omni-channels, with nearly 80 per cent of its stores being “ramped up for delivery”. Chatshops order and home delivery, moving stores to where consumers are through stores-on-wheels, among others, have helped the company overcome a Covid-induced slowdown in demand.
According to Shah, the company is already exploring adjacencies, particularly apparels. Planned launches were delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, these are now expected to pan-out “over the next 12 months”.
“We do have plans in apparels. Beyond Power, we are looking at offerings under some of the other brands like Scholl’s. As of now, adjacencies are still in single digits of our total business,” he said.
Bata India reported a 30 per cent reduction in standalone net loss to Rs 70 crore YoY for the June quarter, while there was a 98 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 267 crore.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...