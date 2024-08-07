Footwear major Bata India is eyeing a “double-digit” revenue growth in the next three to five years as the company is focussing on two major brands-- Power and Hush Puppies-- in its drive towards premiumisation.

Moreover, the company is “continuously” investing in “Floatz”, a casual footwear brand, which is registering a good quarter-on-quarter growth.

“We are eyeing a double-digit growth in the next three to five years. We want to see consistent and profitable double-digit growth,” Bata India MD & CEO Gunjan Shah told businessline after the company’s 91st annual general meeting on Wednesday.

In the last financial year, the company launched its first exclusive Power brand store. Power is currently the second largest brand in the company’s portfolio after Bata itself.

Power brand stores

Shah said the footwear maker is planning to launch 15-20 Power brand stores this fiscal. In addition to the exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), the company is bringing new products under the brand. It also launched Power apparel in India in over 70 stores.

The MD informed that Hush Puppies and Power are presently almost equal in size.

“Hush Puppies has created a great space in the premium segment. In the last two-three years, we have brought in a lot of casualisation in this range. We are now proactively working on not only to reinforce the premium credentials in the brand, but we are also enhancing the range of non-footwear products under it,” Shah said, adding the company is also renovating the Hush Puppies stores.

Bata India currently has around 130 EBOs for Hush Puppies. “Last financial year, we added almost 30 stores. We will continue with this space going forward,” Shah said.

On Floatz, the company said it has seen a very good success under casualisation, and the brand has given it a tremendous momentum. This brand was launched around three years ago.

“The Floatz brand is already in the run rate of about ₹150 crore. We are continuously investing behind it,” the MD said.

During the AGM, Shah said, “Now we are nearing almost 2,000 brand stores, a combination of both company-owned stores and as well as now a very fast expanding business channel of franchise stores. We closed the landmark of 500 stores (franchise outlets) in the year that went by (FY24).”

Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass said the company keeps looking at all the opportunities for inorganic growth. “We are always open to it. This is the area we look at very keenly both in terms of getting a new brand and a buyout opportunity with a business that adds value to our portfolio,” Windlass pointed out.

“While there exist short-term challenges, we look ahead with cautious optimism and determination, to transform your company as a leader in the fashion industry, retail presence and technology and strengthen our value proposition to our customers,” the Chairman told shareholders during the AGM.

