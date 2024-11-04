Footwear major Bata India on Monday reported a 52.93 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹51.98 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, up from ₹33.99 crore for the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations during the period under review grew 2.19 per cent y-o-y at ₹837.14 crore compared to ₹819.12 crore for the same period last fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company, in a release, said its EBITDA profit stability showcased resilience in managing operational efficiencies. “The results for the quarter reflect continued momentum in the transformation journey, driven by strategic investments in product innovation, elevated customer experience, technology integration and brand premiumisation, positioning Bata strongly for future growth,” it said.

Speaking on the second quarter performance, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India, said despite continuing market headwinds and subdued consumption, the company saw some recovery in its growth trajectory through the quarter backed by focused execution of strategic initiatives. “We are seeing strong validation of our premiumisation strategy across channels, with premium products showing robust growth and increased contribution to our revenue mix. Our Brand stories connected well with a targeted audience,” Shah said, adding expansion through franchise stores in tier 3-5 markets, combined with a digital presence, was helping the company tap into new growth opportunities with a strengthened omnichannel approach.

“Our conscious efforts on Franchise model expansion are showing good results. Cost efficiency remains a cornerstone across all operations including manufacturing facilities. We continue to maintain a balanced approach between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. We are optimistic about consumption recovery in the coming quarters, backed by festive season momentum and our strong market positioning,” the MD added.