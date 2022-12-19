Bengaluru e-TRNL Energy, a battery tech start-up has raised ₹7.5 crore in pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest, a deep-tech venture capital firm.

Other investors include Micelio Mobility, a clean mobility fund, and CIIE, the innovation continuum built at IIM Ahmedabad. The startup intends to utilize the investment for accelerating the product cycle reducing the time-lines to deliver the products to its customers.

Apoorv Shaligram, Co-founder, e-TRNL Energy said, “At e-TRNL Energy, we are innovating technology from the ground up to realize the true potential of batteries and bring about the most advanced cell manufacturing. We are excited to have partnered with our investors to realize the future of batteries and help set up the global supply chains from India.”

e-TRNL Energy is innovating core technologies aimed at unlocking the true potential of energy sources. It is also working on ground up developed battery cell design and manufacturing technology platform for advanced battery chemistries.

Dr Uttam Kumar Sen

Founded in 2021, by two IITians, Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Kumar Sen, e-TRNL Energy draws upon a combined research experience of 27 years to bring about battery technology. The mission of e-TRNL Energy supports the larger cause of India’s target of transitioning to 100 per cent electric vehicles by 2030, said the company.

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said, “e-TRNL is working towards bringing to the market one of the most advanced energy storage systems. The company’s innovative technology helps to reduce the environmental impact of battery storage while providing an advanced level of performance and reliability.”