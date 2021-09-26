Battle for Finolex: Prakash Chhabria seeks ouster of directors close to cousin Deepak

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The battle to wrest control of Finolex Cables (FCL) — a leading electricals and telecom cable company — is set to intensify. Prakash Chhabria, the majority shareholder of FCL, will vote against the reappointment of directors, who are perceived to be close to his cousin and rival Deepak Chhabria, on the company’s board.
Prakash Chhabria, whose father founded the Finolex group, currently owns a controlling stake of 45.2 per cent in FCL through two entities — Orbit Electricals and Finolex Industries. But the day-to-day management of FCL is currently with Deepak Chhabria, the executive chairman of the company.
FCL has six board members and the company has proposed to ratify the appointment of five directors in the upcoming annual general meeting.
Sources close to Finolex group told BusinessLine that Prakash is unhappy because Deepak has ignored the mandate given by the majority shareholders. Both the Chhabrias did not respond to phone calls and e-mails. Deepak is also on the board of Orbit Electricals that owns 30.7 per cent stake in FCL. Deepak owns around 8 per cent stake in Orbit. Large shareholders of FCL will be meeting this week to decide the future course of action, sources said.
The family feud started on March 28, 2016, when Finolex group founder Pralhad Chhabria handed over a gift deed to his son, Prakash. The deed transferred 70.4 per cent out of the 82.07 per cent of the holding company Orbit’s shares, which made Prakash the majority owner in Orbit and thereby also the largest shareholder in FCL. This turned into a bone of contention between Prakash and Deepak, son of FCL’s co-promoter Kishandas Chhabria.
BusinessLine had recently reported that proxy advisory firm Ingovern has also red-flagged the appointment of directors. It said that FCL has taken its shareholders for a ride when it comes to board-level appointments as all the directors lack shareholder approvals.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...