Companies

BattRE launches internet-connected e-scooter in India

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

BattRE Electric Mobility, a Jaipur-based startup has announced the launch of an e-scooter, priced at Rs 79,999. Claiming to be the second internet-connected scooter of India, BattRE has also offered a 1-year subscription to the cloud storage bundled with this scooter. The 1-year subscription is included in the price.

BattRE Electric Mobility claims that the e-scooter has incorporated distinct features including navigation assist, ride statistics, remote diagnostics, voice-enabled app, anti-theft alarm, and lock, among others.

The e-scooter also receives speedometer call alerts, ride behaviour-based artificial intelligence suggestions.

BattRE has collaborated with Amazon to deliver the e-scooter. The e-scooter will be available on Amazon.in after the launch and will be home delivered to the buyers.

BattRE electric scooter connects the rider's smartphone and stores all vehicle-related data on the cloud.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, said, “BattRE IOT will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector."

He further added that his objective is to build an entire ecosystem of e-scooter by taking them to every nook and corner of India. “We are delighted to partner with Amazon India to take these scooters to consumers in every nook and corner of our large country," Chaudhary added.

Ather Energy, a Bengaluru based electric vehicle company, had launched their first of its kind e-scooter in India in 2018 -- Ather 340.

Published on January 28, 2020
New launches
electric vehicles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Godrej Interio enters e-commerce space