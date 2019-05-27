Bayer CropScience loss widens to ₹80 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd registered a loss of ₹79.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The loss was wider than that of ₹12.9 crore in the same period last year. The company clocked revenue from operations of ₹ 128.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, lower than than ₹ 300.2 crore sales clocked in same time last year.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend payment of ₹ 18 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the shareholders’ approval.

The company shares closed at ₹4066.45, down 0.02 per cent.