Bayer India extends Covid relief measures to healthcare workers, farmers

Global life sciences major Bayer’s Indian arm on Monday announced the extension of its Covid-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, farmers, businesses and employees in India. The measures include converting its nitrogen plant at Vapi manufacturing facility in Gujarat to supply oxygen and supply to the local hospital, a company press release said.

It quoted D. Narain, Senior Bayer Representative, South Asia and Chief Executive Officer, Bayer CropScience Limited saying: “During these unprecedented times, it is our responsibility to support the nation’s fight against the pandemic. Our small contribution is an effort to sustain sections of our society where help is needed the most.”

Through these varied initiatives, Bayer India aims to support the India’s healthcare system, mental health of frontline workers and farmers, facilitate vaccination for its employees and their families and support health & nutrition needs of local communities.

Re-purposing Vapi plant

With India’s healthcare sector stretched in view of Covid cases surging, Bayer is re-purposing the Vapi plant to produce oxygen.

Additionally, the German multinational firm, which has been present in India for nearly 125 years, will also provide oxygen concentrators to primary health centers (PHCs) to serve communities across rural India. Over the last 10 months, Bayer India along with the Maharashtra Government has converted its plant at Chittegaon, Aurangabad, into an 80-bed Covid-care facility.

To support those in need, Bayer India has also sponsored beds in major hospitals across multiple cities for emergency support. It has joined hands with the Maharashtra Government, NASSCOM and WNS Global services to support 30 ICU beds in one of the district hospitals through tele-medicine solutions.

Helpline

Bayer India is launching a helpline to support frontline workers and the farming community. This helpline will serve approximately 10,000 beneficiaries and their immediate families. This is in view of an urgent need to support paramedics and frontline workers who are struggling with mental health challenges during these tough times.

The German firm’s arm is also mobilizing communities by conducting awareness drives highlighting the benefits of immunization and reinforcing Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to accelerate the vaccination process. These efforts will complement Bayer’s ongoing initiative to facilitate vaccination for all employees and their families, the statement added.

Since the pandemic broke out last year, Bayer has been providing holistic support across multiple dimensions.

In addition, through its initiative “Better Farms, Better Lives”, Bayer has provided 4,00,000 smallholder farmers, immediate access to basic agri-inputs and crop advisories in 204 districts across 17 States, spanning key crops such as rice, corn, vegetables and millet to support their critical livelihood needs. The company is also extending support to marginalized communities with nutritious food through the “Roti Foundation, Mumbai”.

Bayer India lauded the efforts of our frontline health workers, the Central Government, State governments, voluntary organizations, and the community at large in fighting the battle against Covid. “We will overcome this crisis together and emerge stronger,” the release said.