Companies

BC Patnaik takes charge as MD of LIC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 01, 2021

He was appointed as Managing Director by Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021

BC Patnaik has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday. “He was appointed as Managing Director by Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021,” LIC said in a statement.

Also read: DIPAM shortlists Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisor for LIC IPO

Prior to taking charge as Managing Director of LIC, Patnaik was Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, (CIO) Mumbai. He joined LIC of India in March 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

Published on October 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

LIC of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like