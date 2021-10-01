BC Patnaik takes charge as MD of LIC

BC Patnaik has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday. “He was appointed as Managing Director by Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021,” LIC said in a statement.

Prior to taking charge as Managing Director of LIC, Patnaik was Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, (CIO) Mumbai. He joined LIC of India in March 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.