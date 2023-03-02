The Bulk Drug Manufacturing Association (BDMA) is setting up a technology and training centre in the pharma cluster at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.

This is the first instance in the country of an industry association coming forward to establish a skill-up gradation centre for the employees of their industry. The proposed facility will be operational from April this year.

Centralised location

The technology centre will act as a centralised location for high-end research and testing and will strengthen the role of the pharma cluster as a collaborative and competitive landscape for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“The training centre is aimed at providing specific training to manpower engaged in the manufacturing operations and quality control in API industry,’‘ RK Agrawal, National President BDMA said in a release.

Training will be given to fresh graduates making them suitable for the bulk drug industry where member units can train their new recruits. Also, specialised training will be given to existing staff to upgrade their skills in the pharma sector.

“There is a huge requirement of skilled manpower in view of upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City and industry growth.’‘ he added. The facility is being set up with contributions from member industries.

