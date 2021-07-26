BDR Pharma adds DRDO’s 2-DG drug to its Covid kitty

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
BDR Pharma has added the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) drug 2-DG to its kitty of Covid-19 products.
The company has received an approval and signed a licence agreement with DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India, said BDR.
Last month, the DCGI approved the oral medication for emergency usage as an adjuvant therapy in mild-to-severe Covid patients. BDR also makes other Covid-19 products such as favipiravir, remdesivir, baricitinib and amphotericin B.
BDR said 2-DG will be priced competitively. It has sought DCGI approval for restricted emergency-use authorisation in India. The product will be available in powder form in a sachet that can be consumed orally after being dissolved in water.
DRDO has alliances with with other drug companies as well on the drug.
The DRDE in Gwalior had produced 2-DG, and clinical trials were carried out in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories by INMAS, a DRDO lab. After receiving positive responses in Phase-II and Phase-IIb trials, DCGI permitted 2-DG phase-III trials in November 2020. The Phase-II trial, which lasted from December 2020 to March 2021, enrolled 220 patients. The medicine was discovered to speed up the recovery of Covid patients in hospitals and to lessen the need for supplementary oxygen in patients, the company said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...