BDR Pharmaceuticals inks licensing pact with Eli Lilly for Baricitinib

BDR Pharma has entered into a royalty-free, limited and non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and distribution of Baricitinib for the treatment of Covid-19 in India.
Baricitinib is an oral medication currently registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or, who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.
“We are swiftly working to ensure high quality manufacturing and equitable access to Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India. We will continue to explore other initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India.” - Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India said in a release on Wednesday.
Dharmesh Shah, Chairman, BDR Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are very pleased to partner with Lilly and this is the time to collaborate and fight the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope this collaboration will address more unmet medical needs by broadening and deepening the discovery and development of Covid-19 treatment options."
BDR has applied for restricted emergency use approval with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Baricitinib for Covid in India. Lilly had recently announced seven voluntary licence agreements with major local generic drug manufacturers in India for the production of the same.
Baricitinib received restricted emergency use approval, for use in combination with Remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age or older, requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, a division of the Ministry of Health.
