BeAble, start-up incubated at IIT-H, gets ₹25 lakh funding

BeAble, a start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H), has won ₹25 lakh in funding at ‘Open Innovation Challenge 2019’ of India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) 2.0.

BeAble Health developed ‘ArmAble’, which is aimed at solving the pressing need for an intensive and regular rehabilitation therapy for upper limb.

It is helpful in conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder.

BeAble is a product of the Healthcare Entrepreneurship at Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT (H).

The IIGP 2.0 Open Innovation Challenge 2019 received more than 1,600 applications from different parts of the country. It is a joint initiative of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, American defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts.

“IIGP 2.0 works to enhance innovation ecosystem by enabling innovators and entrepreneurs through the stages of ideation, innovation and acceleration to develop technology-based solutions,” an IIT (H) press release said. As part of ‘Innovation Phase’ of the Innovation Challenge, about 50 innovators will get an opportunity to participate in a rigorous boot camp conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Further, about 10 innovators will undergo an incubation process and will receive seed-funding.

The ‘ArmAble’ device offers an engaging game-based therapy. By collecting data on the progress the device fine-tunes the sessions.

“We aim to deploy around 100 devices in the next one year. This will allow us to deliver more than one lakh hours of therapy impacting the lives of many,” Habib Ali, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BeAble Health, said.