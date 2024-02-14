Skipper is eyeing to become the world’s largest manufacturer of power transmission towers in the next five years, beating Chinese companies in this field.

Moving towards its goal, the Kolkata-based company, which has been looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities overseas, is currently interested in acquisition opportunities in North America and the Middle East.

“We are an approved manufacturer in several countries and utilities. The company is adding to our global approval list every year. We are present in around 200 countries. Our export bill is growing. We aim to be the largest manufacturer of transmission towers and poles in the world in the next five years time,” Skipper Ltd Director Sharan Bansal told businessline.

Skipper is the world’s only integrated power transmission and distribution (T&D) structure manufacturer with a presence across the value chain. The company is also a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures.

Currently, Chinese companies are large players in the field of manufacturing and exporting power transmission towers and poles in the global markets. “These Chinese companies’ rollout of transmission network business started little before us. And in terms of manufacturing China does everything on a large scale. But fortunately for us, the gap is not very large. So, we don’t see that much of a challenge,” Bansal said.

Skipper has four manufacturing plants in India –three in Kolkata and one in Guwahati. “We are on the lookout for some inorganic opportunities outside India. It may be in the Middle East or even North America. We are constantly looking at both organic and inorganic opportunities,” said the director.

Moreover, the company is one of the large players in the overall telecom tower rollout segment. It has secured projects from private operators and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). “From BSNL the company has secured a ₹2500 crore project, it’s the largest ever project in telecom for us. We are doing the 4G saturation project for BSNL in the states of Odisha and Rajasthan,” Bansal added.

During the third quarter this fiscal the company’s revenue witnessed a 80.2 per cent y-o-y rise at ₹801.6 crore. Net profit during the third quarter rose 115.3 per cent y-o-y at ₹20.47 crore.

On Tuesday, the company’s scrip ended the day at ₹281.05 apiece on BSE, down 0.04 per cent from the previous close.