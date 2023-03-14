Beej Network, a Chennai-based angel funding network, on Tuesday announced that it would invest over $3 million (₹24 crore) in 24 early-stage start-ups by the end of 2023.

Co-founded by angel investors Nikhil Jain, Nikhil Sethia, KVT Ramesh, and PS Suman, Beej Network focuses on funding early-stage startups. It currently has a base of over 400 investors with 10 startups in its portfolio including Chai Waale, Swytchd Mobility, Mr.Med, Crib, to name a few.

Nikhil Jain, Co-founder, Beej Network said that the angel investing firm follows a sector agnostic approach while paying attention to the founding team, their experience, and scalability of the product/service before making investment decisions.

Beej Network said it is also planning to launch Category 1 angel alternative investment fund (AIF) shortly.