Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has appointed Manoj Jain as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Previously, he served as Director (R&D) from September 26, 2022, and took on additional roles, including Director (Bangalore Complex) from August 1, 2023, and Director (HR) from November 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. Additionally, before his elevation as Director (R&D), he was the General Manager of the Electronic Warfare and Avionics SBU at BEL’s Bangalore Complex, which he took over in June 2021.

A company statement said that Manoj Jain, who joined BEL as a Probationary Engineer in August 1991, has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades, making significant contributions to the field of Research and Development.

During his initial years in D&E at BEL’s Kotdwara Unit, Manoj Jain played a pivotal role in the development of Digital Multiplexers, Cross Connects, CDOT Exchanges and Military Switches. In 1999, he moved to BEL’s Central Research Laboratory in Bangalore and was engaged in the development of technologies for Defence Networks and Network and Bulk Security Solutions. In the area of Radar, one of BEL’s core businesses, he was involved in the development of VeXT, Scan Converter and Display using FPGA.

He also served as Chief Scientist of CRL-Bangalore from December 2017 to May 2019, and in June 2019, became the General Manager of BEL’s Product Development and Innovation Centre (PD&IC).

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)