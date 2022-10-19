Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a US-headquartered electric vehicle company, Triton Electric Vehicle (TEV), to manufacture of hydrogen fuel cells.

The cells will be manufactured by BEL using the technology transfer from TEV. This would also help to meet the requirements of the Indian market and mutually agreed upon export markets, said the company.

According to the company, the MoU aims to tap the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications, including for e- Mobility, by leveraging the Government of India’s thrust for adopting clean energy fuels for applications in transport and energy storage.