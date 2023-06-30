Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, has secured new orders for defence and non-defence products worth ₹2,191 crore.

The orders are for the supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar, and Spares, the company said in a press release.

Recently, the company announced having an order book worth ₹5,900 crore for this financial year. With the latest order, BEL has now received orders for a total of ₹8,091 crore for the financial year 2023–24.

