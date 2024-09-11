Bharat Electronics Ltd , a State-owned aerospace and defence company, has secured orders worth ₹1,155 crore. The Bengaluru-based PSU received an₹850 crore order from Cochin Shipyard Ltd to supply indigenous Multi-Function Radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, in the X Band. This radar is capable of detecting, acquiring, and tracking airborne targets to protect naval ships.

In addition, BEL secured an order valued at ₹305 crore for manufacturing navigational complex systems for ships, thermal imagers, communication equipment, fire control systems, gun control systems, spares, and services.

This order follows the previous disclosure on August 22, 2024. With these new orders, BEL’s accumulated total order for the current financial year has touched ₹7,075 crore.

The company’s stock closed at ₹288.05 on the BSE, marking a rise of 0.79 per cent.

