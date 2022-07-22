BEL signs ₹250-cr deal with Defence Ministry to supply anti-submarine warfare systems

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced the signing of a contract worth ₹250 crore with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the supply of nine integrated ASW complex (IAC) MOD ‘C’ Systems.

IAC MOD ‘C’ is an integrated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system for all surface ships of the Indian Navy. It computes fire control solutions and facilitates the firing of ASW weapons such as torpedoes and rockets. The fire control system can be customised to meet the requirements of any platform of interest—from small to large ships configuration.

The system also facilitates counter-measure capability for incoming torpedoes through the decoy launching system. IAC MOD C has been indigenously developed by BEL in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate offering products and systems in the areas of Military communications, radars, missile and naval systems, electronic warfare and avionics, C4I systems, electro-optics, tank electronics and gun or weapon system upgrades and electronic fuses in the defence segment. Its non-defence business segment includes homeland security and smart cities, solar, satellite integration and space electronics, railways, and more.