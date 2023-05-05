Bharat Electronics Ltd(BEL) has signed an MoU with Emjay Control Systems to jointly manufacture and develop business for electro-mechanical bollards for use in various defence, homeland security, paramilitary, and export projects.

The bollards are envisaged to safeguard vital installations by pre-empting the unauthorised entry of heavy vehicles. They are built to withstand the impact of IED-laden vehicles weighing from 24,000 to 1,50,000 kg and coming in at alarming speeds of 80 to 100 km/h. According to the company, the bollards are indigenously designed, keeping with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat policies.