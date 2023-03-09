Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK Surathkal) for cooperation in research and development for the development of emerging technologies and technical solutions for both defence and non-defence applications.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and NITK Surathkal while facilitating the indigenisation of products and solutions in keeping with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The NITK Surathkal , formerly known as Karnataka Regional Engineering College, is a public technical university. The institute is recognised for its strength in research and development in engineering disciplines, basic sciences, and management.