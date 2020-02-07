Companies

BEL signs MoU with RailTel Corporation and Bengaluru start-up at DefExpo-2020

Anil Urs | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Bengaluru, February 7

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Bengaluru-based defence PSU, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India for co-operation in the fields of Cloud Services, IoT, eGovernance, Smart Cities, Networks for Defence projects and mission critical communication systems for domestic and international markets.

The MOU was signed in the presence of MV Gowtama, CMD, BEL, and

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, at the DefExpo-2020 being held at Lucknow.

MoU with start-up

The company also signed an MoU with Newspace & Research Technologies Limited (NRT).

The MoU with NRT, a Bengaluru-based start-up, covers co-operation in design, development, manufacturing, integration, testing and supply of Unmanned Systems, Swarm technologies, stratospheric platforms and related payloads, and to provide lifetime support to Indian Defence forces and non-defence customers.

The MoU will enable BEL to make joint efforts with NRT to seize opportunities in the Unmanned Systems and related domains in both Indian as well as global markets. The MoU is part of BEL’s enhanced efforts to engage with technologically-promising start-ups like NRT and contribute to the cause of building a strong start-up eco-system in India.

alliance and joint venture
Bharat Electronics Ltd
