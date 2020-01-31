BEL to showcase its might at DefExpo-2020

Solitary splendour in Maldives
Bengaluru, January 31
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), the Bengaluru-based Defence PSU, will showcase its indigenous development and R&D capabilities by launching/demonstrating new products/technologies at the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo-2020, in Lucknow, during February 5-9.
The company’s Defence-related products and systems cover a wide range — military communication, radar systems, missile systems, naval systems, C4I systems, electronic warfare systems, avionics, anti-submarine warfare systems, tank electronics, electro optics, gun/weapon system upgrades, shelters, unmanned systems, homeland security, cyber security, artificial intelligence-based systems and professional electronic components.
BEL’s display in the area of radar will include products/models/panels of active electronically scanned array radar, radar for quick reaction surface-to-air missile, radars for automatic detection of first-round location of artillery weapons (weapon locating radar) and border surveillance and detection of low flying targets (like battlefield surveillance radar and air defence fire control radar - Atulya).
Military communication will include products such as software defined radios, single box communication solution, secure versatile IP terminal, cyber security products/services, encryptors, high capacity radio relay, data diode used to create a physically secure one-way communication channel from one network to another, SDR VPX with NCW applications and configurable live Mk II, among others.
Electronic warfare and avionic products on display will include tethered UAV, EW suite for airborne application, Quadcopter UAV, drone guard system, Directed Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM), Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT), CLIFF, EOS CoMPASS, etc.
Also on show will be the complete range of electro optics, such as Holographic Sight, TI Sights, Image Intensifier based Passive Night Sight, Target Acquisition System, Day Night Sights for Tanks, LRF Modules, Pan & Tilt – Electro Optical Director for long-range surveillance applications like coastal surveillance and border surveillance.
BEL will showcase its naval systems capability through dipping sonar, airborne sonar, ship communication systems and long range surface-to-air missile system.
Components/technology modules on display will include TR modules (X band and C band Quad) for radar application, smart cards, MPM/TWT transmitter, low band receiver modules, LTCC substrates/MMR chips, solar products, electric batteries for two/three-wheelers and electronic fuses for artillery.
Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligence systems on display will be face recognition system, social network analysis, software based record and replay system, video management system, Ytterbium fibre laser, power amplifier for sonar application, LTE-secure mobile, machine intelligence & robotic unmanned ground vehicles, radar pulse De-Interleaver, Digital Pre-distortion for Linearisation of power amplifier, electronics target systems, decision support systems for coastal surveillance system, imagery solution, automatic train supervisory system, comprehensive integrated border management system, speech to text technology, smart city solutions and space-based products,
The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be the weapon locating radar – mountain version, KU Band SATCOM – vehicle based; X-PAR compact version, high altitude shelters, missile containers, indigenous fire control system, Advanced Landing Ground Communication Terminal (ALG-CT) and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR).
The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any Defence force.
