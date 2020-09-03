BelfricsBT launches app to share Covid health records

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Six weeks after the launch of BelYo, the country’s first blockchain platform to track Covid-19 patients, global blockchain start-up BelfricsBT has launched a blockchain-based DigiLocker app – BELshare – for both Android and iOS.
BELshare helps users to share their personal data and digitised Covid-19 and vaccine health records in a secure manner. It can be used by all organisations, merchants, residential and commercial premisesto manage visitors’ data by using a QR code to scan the personal date in the app.
“With BelYo, we have already provided institutions a very cost-effective way of issuing the digital certificates on the blockchain. Now, with BELshare, we have eased out the user-side solution for storage and sharing of the issued digital certificate,” Praveen Kumar, founder and CEO, BelfricsBT, told BusinessLine.
“Collecting authentic data to assist in tracking Covid-19 cases across a densely populated country like India is a difficult task for regulatory bodies and the government. A two-way digital communication between healthcare systems and the general public is the need of the hour to manage the daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India. BELshare can help fast track the entire tracking process by enabling users to store digitised health records using our Belrium blockchain platform and share them in a safe and secured manner,” he said.
Apart from health records, users would also get the option of digitising other vital information such as personal documents, social security details, educational certificates, financial statements and child’s vaccination records. By simply using the QR code, users could then share these documents with the merchants in a seamless and secured manner.
Asked how the BELshare DigiLocker is different from existing DigiLockers in the market, Kumar said: “Existing DigiLockers are centralised systems, whereyou are provided access to digital storage and yet you do not own these records. The capability for users to share and authenticate these records to a third party is very limited. As against that, what a decentralised application (DaPP) does is that it provides a copy of the certificate/claim to the user wallet, which is fully owned and controlled by the user, who has the liberty to share these with anyone who wants to verify the documents or claims. This takes away the complex issue of data privacy and data sharing requirement from the institutional side.”
The company is also focussing on residential as well as corporate premises to onboard BELshare to ease out their visitor management processes by enabling them to record and digitise visitor data instantly. This data could be further integrated with third party clinical data to track all the possible Covid-19 cases in the premises and to safeguard it from becoming a possible Covid-19 hotspot.
“We are looking at an annual turnover of ₹120 crore from our merchants’ app alone from the Indian market,” said Kumar. BELshare enables merchants, including offices, shops, malls, salons and theatres to get access to quantitative insights about all visitors entering their premises by simply scanning the QR code on the visitors’ app. “While the app is absolutely free for the users, we have introduced an extremely affordable subscription pack for our merchant’s app. Merchants could access all the services of BELshare at less than ₹0.70 per visitor data. We are looking at onboarding 10 lakh merchants across India by 2021, and are looking at generating $260 million from India and other key global markets” added Kumar.
Blockchain technology and decentralised application is expected to accelerate the digitisation process of document issuers as the process does not involve radical changes to their existing systems. The issuers will only have to issue a digital copy to the user’s wallet, in addition to the existing process that is being carried out.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...