Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Amrut Distilleries has launched Bella, a 100 per cent jaggery-distilled and matured single rum. It will be available for sale in India and the USA, starting with four states in the domestic market - Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal. A pan-India rollout will happen by Dussehra.

Also read: Amrut Distilleries to increase production capacity by December 2024

Most varieties of Indian rum are typically made from molasses and, occasionally, cane juice. In 2013, Amrut launched its Two Indies Rum, a blend of Indian jaggery and Caribbean molasses. Now, with Bella, priced at ₹3,500, Amrut has shifted to using jaggery, a natural sweetener.

Crafted from jaggery sourced from the Sahyadri range and Mandya, the Bella rum was matured for six years in ex-bourbon barrels under tropical climatic conditions.

The name Bella means “jaggery” in Kannada, an ode to the language spoken by the people in Karnataka, where Amrut Distillery is based.

Rakshit N Jagdale, MD, Amrut Distilleries, said, “On our Founder’s Day, we dedicate Bella to my Father as he created the category by presenting it to the progressive and forward-thinking Karnataka Excise which granted Amrut the first-ever license in India to distill Jaggery single rum in 2012. We did a soft launch of Bella in July earlier this year, and September 20 commemorates Bella’s global launch.”

Historically, India was one of the first jaggery producers, with its origins tracing back to the Indus Valley Civilization. During colonization, the rise of sugar mills led to the mass production of refined sugar, which gradually overshadowed jaggery. The ingredient remains a staple in Indian households, often used to prepare sweet delicacies for auspicious occasions.