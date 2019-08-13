BEL’s new facility in Navi Mumbai to boost manufacturing, testing of composites

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd’s new facility is expected to turn around the fortunes of the company’s Navi Mumbai unit.

BEL’s unit has been in the business of manufacturing shelters and masts and overhauling of hydraulic systems of T-72 tanks. The new facility will boost the unit’s manufacturing and testing capabilities in composites, a new area which has been identified by BEL for diversification.

The facility will be used to carry out in-house designing and manufacturing of components using GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) and CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) composites for various Naval applications, submarines, aircraft and shelters.

Inaugurating the new facility, Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush & Minister of State for Defence, said the new facility will enable BEL develop composites which were lighter yet stronger and posed no environmental hazard.

The new products will cater to the requirements of ship builders, Metro rails, etc.

Gowtama MV, CMD, said the revival story of Navi Mumbai unit was worth emulating. He said BEL would like to be a supply chain partner for all platform manufacturers of the country, including PSUs such as MDL, GRSE, etc.

BEL-NAMU has already executed composites projects such as Radome for 12.86-m Doppler Weather Radar and GFRP Pressurised Missile Container for the Akash Missile System. Besides, the unit has designed a CFRP shelter for Defence applications, composite mast, composite canister for QRSAM, Climatic Control Light Weight Composite Enclosure, Composite Stave Assembly to mount sonar sensors, etc.