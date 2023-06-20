Public sector undertaking, Bharat Electronics Ltd has received orders of ₹5,900 crore as of the current FY 2023–2024.

The order includes two regiments of the improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for a value of ₹3,914 crore, the company said in a press release.

Akash is an all-weather, point-and-area, air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable points and areas against threats emanating from low, medium, and high altitudes. The system uses high-mobility vehicles for mobile applications.

According to the company, the improvements incorporated include high-altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF seekers, and a reduced footprint.

Other significant orders received, inter alia, include orders for Shakti EW and Sanket MK III (naval systems), GBMES and GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MK-XII Crypto Modules, Upgrade of SDP, display of Rohini radar, training System for CMS P15B, CAMC for CMS P28, and more.