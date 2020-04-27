BEML bags ₹398 cr order from Coal India

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
BEML Limited, Bengaluru-based ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, has bagged order from Coal India Ltd for supply of seven 150-T and eight 205E-T Dump Trucks under trial-cum-sale along with 8-year spare parts contract.
These dumpers will be deployed at Coal India subsidiaries viz SECL’s Gevra Project and NCL’s Amlohri & Nigahi Projects, respectively. The total value of the order is ₹398 crore.
Indigenously-designed and developed by BEML, these Dump Trucks are being manufactured at its Mysuru complex. These products will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry and will enhance its production substantially.
These trucks have eco-friendly emissions certificate engines with electronic fuel management system to deliver maximum power. Its wide body design-higher value metric capacity and low body weight ensures high stability and productivity. A state-of-the-art AC drive system have been engineered to provide exceptional road performance with reduced maintenance.
