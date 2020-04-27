Companies

BEML bags ₹398 cr order from Coal India

Our Bureau Bengaluru April 27 | Updated on April 27, 2020 Published on April 27, 2020

BEML Limited, Bengaluru-based ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, has bagged order from Coal India Ltd for supply of seven 150-T and eight 205E-T Dump Trucks under trial-cum-sale along with 8-year spare parts contract.

These dumpers will be deployed at Coal India subsidiaries viz SECL’s Gevra Project and NCL’s Amlohri & Nigahi Projects, respectively. The total value of the order is ₹398 crore.

Indigenously-designed and developed by BEML, these Dump Trucks are being manufactured at its Mysuru complex. These products will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry and will enhance its production substantially.

These trucks have eco-friendly emissions certificate engines with electronic fuel management system to deliver maximum power. Its wide body design-higher value metric capacity and low body weight ensures high stability and productivity. A state-of-the-art AC drive system have been engineered to provide exceptional road performance with reduced maintenance.

Published on April 27, 2020
BEML Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Warriors on Wheels: Mahindra & Mahindra ties up with DDB Mudra Group to express gratitude to essential workers