BEML bags ₹729 cr orders from Delhi Metro

Our Bureau Bengaluru |

BEML Limited, a Bengaluru-based public sector undertaking, has bagged ₹729 crore further orders from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC). The order is for RS15 – design, manufacture, supply, testing and Commissioning of 80 numbers broad gauge intermediate cars compatible with existing RS1 type trains for conversion of 6-car train set to 8-car train set.

