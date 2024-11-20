Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), a public sector undertaking that manufactures heavy equipment, has secured an order worth ₹246.78 crore from the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). This order entails the supply of 48 BH60M rear dump trucks, along with spares and consumables.

Commenting on the development, Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, said, “This order strengthens our resolve to contribute to India’s growth by supporting critical sectors like mining with sustainable and advanced technologies, aligning with the nation’s vision of self-reliance and global leadership in industrial innovation.”

Previously, BEML had secured a contract to design, manufacture, and commission two high-speed trains, each with eight cars, for ₹866.87 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.