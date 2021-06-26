BEML despite Covid, oxygen shortage sets aspirational target 10% growth

BEML Limited, a defence public sector, with an order-book of ₹11,300 crore expects growth of 10 per cent this year (FY 2021-22) despite Covid-19 pandemic and oxygen shortage.

“For the current year, we have set an aspirational target for realising minimum 10 per cent growth over last year’s achievement in sales. However, the extent and real assessment of Covid-19 impact during the year is difficult to predict at this juncture,” M V Rajasekhar, CMD BEML Ltd told BusinessLine.

“With ₹11,300 crore order-book, we have taken all necessary actions for production of equipment in order to meet the delivery schedules of our customers. Disruption in supply of oxygen for industrial use stopped our production as our suppliers/vendors are unable to supply required components. Now the situation is improving and we are optimistic about accomplishing the set target,” he added.

The company’s three business segments – mining & construction, defence & aerospace and rail & metro have posted robust growth during 2020-21. “Mining & Construction achieved the highest revenue and registered a growth of 16.06 per cent over the previous year. Defence and Rail & Metro registered a growth of 23.61 percent and 16.91 per cent respectively over the previous year,” said Rajasekhar.

Pandemic has strained the company’s financial position, especially its working capital. CMD said, “The prevailing situation due to the pandemic has forced us for advanced procurement and it has resulted in higher working capital. Also, collection of outstanding debts from customers is low due to lockdown in various states. However, plans have been drawn to reduce the working capital requirement.”

According to Rajasekhar, in addition to earth moving and metro rail business, defence and aerospace is growing significantly. “During the year 2020-21, mining and construction business contributed around 49 percent of revenue to the company’s total turnover. Rail and metro has also contributed around 36 percent to turnover. Defence and aerospace is now advancing and has an order book of over ₹4,500 crore. We expect it to take a giant leap in the next few years.”

The company’s traditional business like defence, railways and space has contributed substantially. “Our order book is around ₹9,500 crore in defence, aerospace and rail & metro business which has to be executed in the next 2-3 years. These two businesses are expected to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.”