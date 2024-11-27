Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a PSU specialising in heavy equipment manufacturing for rail, metro, and defence sectors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The partnership aims to jointly advance R&D to develop technologies for marine applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, stated, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to reducing dependency on imports for the defence forces while strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and contributing to India’s self-reliance in the defence and maritime domain.”

Previously, the PSU had confirmed to businessline its focus on the defence, along with rail, and metro sectors as key drivers of growth. With this MoU, the company aims to develop solutions and optimise production processes for the defence and marine industries.

Sanjeev Singhal, CMD of MDL, described the partnership as a significant step towards self-reliance, stating, “The MoU between MDL and BEML marks an important move to advance innovation and technological progress in marine applications. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both organisations to contribute to self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”