BEML, with ToT from DRDO, starts making oxygen generating units

BEML Limited, a defence public sectorcompany, has started manufacturing 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plants at its KGF complex in record time under a transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with DRDO lab - Defence Bioengineering & ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru.
The first set of medical oxygen plants has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, in Karnataka.
In a regulatory filing to exchanges, BEML said it has received orders for 100 units from DEBEL on May 21, under ‘PM Cares’ fund and the same is expected to be supplied by end July, 2021.
In coordination with district level medical authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM capacity medical oxygen plant in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka, under its CSR programme.
The company said it is making dedicated efforts to extend all possible assistance to the government bodies, medical units and front-line workers apart from taking care of employees and their families in combating the pandemic.
The company contributed ₹50 lakhs to DRDO towards opening of a 500-bed hospital for Covid patients. To provide immediate medical attention, the company has set up Covid Care Centers at its KGF and Bangalore Complexes. A fever clinic has also been established for examining the suspected Covid cases at the KGF Complex.
To boost the government’s effort in vaccination, the company has conducted vaccination camps at BEML’s KGF, Bangalore and Mysore complexes through medical staff in coordination with DHOs for the employees, their dependent family members, retired employees, contract workers and others.
“So far, a total of 3,174 employees, executives and contract workers have been vaccinated through this drive, which is more than 55 percent of the staff in the age group of 45 years and above. The vaccination for the employees below 45 years of age also has been started,” company’s release said.
