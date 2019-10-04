Benelli launches Leoncino 250 in India

Benelli, a manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched a neo-retro motorcycle, Benelli Leoncino 250.

The Benelli Leoncino 250, priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, is a compact, contemporary motorcycle from the Pesaro-based Italian brand.

The company will also launch the 387 CC Imperiale, a cruiser in India during the Diwali season. With the cruiser’s launch, the company would have eight models in its India portfolio.

The Leoncino 250 comes a with a three-year warranty, and is available in four colours – White, Grey, Red and Brown.

The bike has a single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 249 CC engine. The bike features a double overhead camshaft, with four-valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37mm throttle body and a 6-speed gearbox. The maximum power and torque are 25.8 PS at 9250rpm and 21Nm at 8000rpm, respectively.

Highlighting the contemporary design of the Leoncino 250, the steel tube trellis frame of the fits perfectly with the tank design, offering balanced and dynamic surfaces, as does the compact tail guard. The full-LED headlight assembly is completely redesigned, in comparison to the older Leoncino 500. The instrument panel is digital and clearly visible in all conditions. The model also features a laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard, recalling the history of this brand.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said, “With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering the affordable superbike segmentin India. Currently, we are witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales,” he said.

The suspension of the Leoncino 250 consists of a 41mm upside-down fork on the front, while the back-end has a swinging arm with a pre-load adjustable monoshock.

The braking system includes a 280mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper on the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the back, with Dual-Channel ABS. The 17" aluminium alloy rims mount 110/70-R17 and 150/60-R17 tyres at the front and rear, respectively, ensure maximum road safety.