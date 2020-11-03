Bengaluru-based reverse logistics start-up Bizlog raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt Ltd popularly known as ‘Bizlog’, a reverse logistics solutions start-up, announced a fund-raise of ₹12 crore in a pre-series A round led by IAN Fund. Paras Jain, founder of Adishwar, one of the largest electronics retail chains in Karnataka, also participated in the fund-raise along with IAN Angels.
With this raise, the company will further develop technology, create a road map to onboard new verticals and expand the business pan India over the next few years.
The co-founders HS Srinivasan, Krishnan Rajan, and EV Shunmugam, with their deep experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, realised that the reverse logistics activity is a large unmet demand in the logistics space, providing a fast-growing circular economy business opportunity to provide end-to-end reverse logistics. Bizlog offers services including buyback/exchange, rentals, waste management, e-commerce, re-commerce, etc. of mobiles at the doorstep of its customers.
“In the business value chain, reverse logistics is an untapped space that accounts for a $13-billion market size, which is largely unaddressed. With disruptive, innovative, tech-supported offerings, Bizlog is able to benefit its customers to reduce losses, bring in efficiency, provide superior consumer experience and add huge value into the complete supply chain ecosystem. Bizlog also offers comprehensive as well as custom-made reverse logistics solutions,” said HS Srinivasan, CEO, Bizlog.
Commenting on the investment, Padmaja Ruparel, funding partner, IAN Fund, said, “With the growing need for electronic devices, reverse logistics is a growing need for the reuse of these products delivered at the customers’ doorstep. Companies like Bizlog present sustainable solutions to the e-waste problem and are the need of the hour. IAN is excited with the potential that the team of Srinivasan, Krishnan and Shunmugam can create.”
Paras Jain believes that the real profits and authentication to the entire sales cycle will come from strengthening reverse logistics.
