Bengaluru-based startup to deploy its ‘CoronaOven’ at French President’s residence

Log 9 Materials, India’s homegrown nanotechnology start-up, has decided to go global with its indigenously manufactured ‘CoronaOven’ product range. One of the initial samples of the product will also be placed at Élysée Palace, the President of France Emmanuel Macron’s official residence, as per the company’s official release.

‘CoronaOven’ is the latest product introduced in the market by Log 9 Materials in an attempt to prevent or limit the threat of surface-to-human-transmission of Covid-19.

It is a scientifically-designed disinfection/sanitization chamber that makes use of multi-focal UV-C rays to kill Coronavirus and other pathogens it takes as low as two minutes (after any object is placed inside the chamber).

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup stated that it has already deployed a number of variants of its ‘CoronaOven’ product in hospitals, police stations, airports, and other public spaces across India. Now, it extending footprints to the European and American markets.

As a first step towards this goal, Log 9 has collaborated with Versailles, France-headquartered SSI Group -- a conglomerate dealing in surveillance and security solutions. The collaboration will likely help the firm secure bulk orders for multiple clients in France.

SSI Group has already placed orders for a few paid samples of CoronaOven; notably, one of these initial samples will be placed at Élysée Palace, the President of France Emmanuel Macron’s official residence.

Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials said, “...In combating the coronavirus spread and for flattening the curve, science and technology-oriented innovations like CoronaOven are expected to play a big role in the coming days and months.”

He added, “We at Log 9 are determined to ensure that a life-saving yet cost-effective solution like CoronaOven should reach far and wide and benefit a maximum number of front-end Corona warriors and the humanity at large. This is why we have now decided to export the product to international buyers and communities. To this end, we recently got the CE mark certification for our product, and are currently receiving queries for CoronaOven from several European countries.”

He also informed that some institutional buyers from Canada are also in the process of buying the product samples, and the company’s next port of call shall be the US market.

For many years, artificially generated UV-C ray has emerged as a staple method of sterilization; the process is known as Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) and is being used in hospitals, offices and factories, and flights. CoronaOven has been built on the same scientific principle and also further validated by a US FDA study which demonstrates that controlled UVC light can permanently damage the RNA sequence of the SARS-CoV1 virus, the company noted.

Log 9 mentioned that it is already manufacturing more than 200 units of CoronOven per day. The company expects to scale up production to 500+ units by the next month, while also optimizing the supply chain, increasing exports, and hence positioning CoronaOven as a globally-accepted product from India.