Bengaluru startup launches Covid-19 test kit

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Bengaluru-based startup Bione has launched an at-home screening test kit for Covid-19. The kit would be available for sale on the company’s platform bione.in after approval from the regulatory authority, said the company’s founder Surendra K Chikara.

Claiming that Bione was the first company in India to achieve this feat, he said the home-screening kit would render quick results within 5 -10 minutes of placing the blood sample.

Priced between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, the kit will be delivered within 2 -3 days of placing the order.

The ICMR approved kit will be deployed in the market after quality checks and assurance. In the meantime, Bione is gearing to get approval for more USFDA partners, the founder said.

The organisation is equipped to supply 20,000 kits per week at present. There is a worldwide surge in demand, especially from the US, Italy and Spain, Chikara said

The company had earlier developed a Microbiome test kit to check gut dysbiosis and also genetic tests to predict susceptibility to contagious diseases.

