Bengaluru startups pitch for investments in Singapore

London-based talent investor Entrepreneur First (EF) presented six Bengaluru-based start-ups to Asian investors here on Tuesday under its $30-million India-specific entrepreneur nurturing programme.

EF presented the six start-ups to about 300 investors including venture capitalists and angel investors.

“ We are very excited about the quality of talent in India,” said Esha Tiwary, EF General Manager for India, as she led the six start-ups to pitch for investments in Singapore.

“We look forward to working with every company showcased today, and more, to create a new generation of deep tech giants,” said Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO of EF.

Two more Bengaluru start-ups, nurtured under the EF initiated programme to help commercialise young talents’ innovative ideas, would pitch for investments in Singapore next week.

EF has planned an India-specific presentation in Bengaluru next month for its start-ups to pitch for investments.

100 more start-ups this year

Tiwary aims to have 100 young talented people build their ideas into start-ups this year and match them with business world through the $30 million funding planned for three years and be a part of Startup Ecosystem in India.

Founded in 2011, EF expanded to Bengaluru in October 2018 as it aims to help develop 20 deep tech startups through collaborations with Indian institutions this year.

Tiwary appreciated the conducive environment being created by the Indian government with its start-up supporting policies in the country.

EF has raised $115 million from global investors for its unique model of funding young talents from universities, putting them on a journey of entrepreneurship.

Till date, EF has helped over 600 co-founders build over 120 companies in Asia.

The $115 million fund will allow EF to invest in more than 2,200 individuals across the globe over the next three years.

Applications for the next startup cohort, starting January 2020, for all EF Asia locations in Bengaluru, Hong Kong, and Singapore are currently ongoing and will close on the 30 November 2019.