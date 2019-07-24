Bengaluru startups pitch for investments in Singapore

Facts and figures
London-based talent investor Entrepreneur First (EF) presented six Bengaluru-based start-ups to Asian investors here on Tuesday under its $30-million India-specific entrepreneur nurturing programme.
EF presented the six start-ups to about 300 investors including venture capitalists and angel investors.
“ We are very excited about the quality of talent in India,” said Esha Tiwary, EF General Manager for India, as she led the six start-ups to pitch for investments in Singapore.
“We look forward to working with every company showcased today, and more, to create a new generation of deep tech giants,” said Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO of EF.
Two more Bengaluru start-ups, nurtured under the EF initiated programme to help commercialise young talents’ innovative ideas, would pitch for investments in Singapore next week.
EF has planned an India-specific presentation in Bengaluru next month for its start-ups to pitch for investments.
Tiwary aims to have 100 young talented people build their ideas into start-ups this year and match them with business world through the $30 million funding planned for three years and be a part of Startup Ecosystem in India.
Founded in 2011, EF expanded to Bengaluru in October 2018 as it aims to help develop 20 deep tech startups through collaborations with Indian institutions this year.
Tiwary appreciated the conducive environment being created by the Indian government with its start-up supporting policies in the country.
EF has raised $115 million from global investors for its unique model of funding young talents from universities, putting them on a journey of entrepreneurship.
Till date, EF has helped over 600 co-founders build over 120 companies in Asia.
The $115 million fund will allow EF to invest in more than 2,200 individuals across the globe over the next three years.
Applications for the next startup cohort, starting January 2020, for all EF Asia locations in Bengaluru, Hong Kong, and Singapore are currently ongoing and will close on the 30 November 2019.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock has been ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...