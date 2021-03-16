Bentley launches its new luxury SUV Bentayga in India

Luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has launched its new Bentayga in India.

The luxury SUV is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy aimed at sustainable luxury mobility.

The new Bentayga is built on the popularity of the first-generation model of which more than 20,000 examples have now been handcrafted, Bentley said in an official release.

The exterior designs for the front and rear are based on the latest Bentley design DNA. The interior of the car features all-new seats and trim, and increased rear legroom. Its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque.

The car is equipped with the next generation infotainment system with a 10.9-inch screen, high-resolution graphics and increased connectivity.

Wireless Apple CarPlay will now be a standard with the new Betley along with Google’s Android Auto. It also features an expanded suite of My Bentley connected services using embedded SIM.

Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “ The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything it was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level.”

The new Bentayga is priced at ₹4.10 crore (ex-Showroom Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations and options. It is now available for booking through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.